Google swaps Fitbit for health app, promises split tracking
Google just swapped out the Fitbit app for its new Google Health app, but the launch wasn't perfect: some bugs and missing features slipped through.
Now, Google says updates are on the way: expect better workout tracking (like fixing mislabeled runs and adding split tracking), smoother live workout connections, and a 24-hour sleep overview, with some updates coming soon and split tracking for runs arriving later this week.
Customizable dashboard and device sync fixes
You'll soon be able to customize your health dashboard by rearranging metrics however you like.
Google's also working on syncing issues when you use multiple devices, plus improvements for automatic workout detection and nutrition/calorie tracking, alongside upgrades to Ask Coach.
No exact dates yet, but Google says these upgrades are coming soon.