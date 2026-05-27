Google swaps Fitbit for health app, promises split tracking Technology May 27, 2026

Google just swapped out the Fitbit app for its new Google Health app, but the launch wasn't perfect: some bugs and missing features slipped through.

Now, Google says updates are on the way: expect better workout tracking (like fixing mislabeled runs and adding split tracking), smoother live workout connections, and a 24-hour sleep overview, with some updates coming soon and split tracking for runs arriving later this week.