Google TV and DirecTV are bringing streaming to hotel rooms
Technology
Google TV and DirecTV are teaming up to launch the "Advanced Entertainment Platform" (AEP) for hotels, rolling out sometime in 2026.
With AEP, hotels can make their TVs look unique with custom logos and colors, while guests get easy access to live TV, streaming apps, and on-demand shows—all likely powered by Android TV OS.
Gemini AI will offer personalized recommendations
Guests can log into their Google accounts on hotel TVs for a more personal experience, but all data gets wiped daily for privacy.
The remote even lets you check things like restaurant hours or spa times right from your room.
Plus, the new Gemini AI features—like personalized recommendations and season recaps—are expanding to more devices soon, including options just for kids.