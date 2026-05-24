Google unveils Gemini-powered AI glasses at I/O 2026 with Samsung Technology May 24, 2026

Google just unveiled its first AI-powered smart glasses at I/O 2026, teaming up with Samsung for hardware, and Gentle Monster and Warby Parker for the design.

The glasses run on Android XR and come with Gemini AI built in, aiming to blend style with some serious tech smarts.

But Meta still owns about 80% of this market, while global AI smart glasses shipments are forecast to exceed 15 million units in 2026.