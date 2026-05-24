Google unveils Gemini-powered AI glasses at I/O 2026 with Samsung
Google just unveiled its first AI-powered smart glasses at I/O 2026, teaming up with Samsung for hardware, and Gentle Monster and Warby Parker for the design.
The glasses run on Android XR and come with Gemini AI built in, aiming to blend style with some serious tech smarts.
But Meta still owns about 80% of this market, while global AI smart glasses shipments are forecast to exceed 15 million units in 2026.
Smart glasses remain premium in India
In India, smart glasses are mostly a premium gadget (think Ray-Ban Meta leading the way). High prices and limited appeal mean most people aren't biting yet.
Titan is evaluating opportunities across different price segments through brands like Fastrack and Titan EyeX, but experts say comfort and privacy will need to improve before these wearables become everyday essentials.