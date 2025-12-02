Google's new AI mode in Search rolls out to 120 countries

What's new for subscribers?

If you're in one of the nearly 120 countries where Gemini 3 is available, or in countries like the US, India, or Argentina where Nano Banana Pro has expanded, and have a Google AI Pro or Ultra subscription, you'll get access to some cool upgrades.

Gemini 3 brings sharper reasoning and can handle images and text together for richer answers.

Nano Banana Pro boosts visual content—think better infographics and data visuals—by tapping into Google's huge info base.