Harvard study finds 90-119 minutes weekly strength training cuts mortality
Technology
A new Harvard study says just 90-119 minutes of strength training a week (think squats or lifting weights) can lower your risk of dying by 13% over a period of up to 30 years.
Doing more than 2 hours doesn't show any further reduction in mortality risk, so you don't have to live at the gym.
Aerobic and strength reduce mortality 45%
The biggest health boost came from people who combined about 30-44 MET hours of aerobic exercise (like running or cycling) with 60-119 minutes of their weekly strength training: they saw their risk drop by 45%.
Even on its own, strength training helped cut deaths from heart and brain diseases.
The takeaway: mixing workouts is a smart move for long-term health.