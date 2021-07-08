Home / News / Technology News / Hisense launches two new premium 4K Android TVs in India
Technology

Hisense launches two new premium 4K Android TVs in India

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 08, 2021, 08:11 pm
Hisense launches two new premium 4K Android TVs in India
Hisense launches Tornado 65-inch 4K TV and A71F Series 70-inch 4K TV in India

Hisense has launched two new smart TVs in India, namely, the Tornado 65-inch 4K TV and A71F Series 70-inch 4K TV. The televisions are priced at Rs. 71,990 and Rs. 91,990, respectively. As for the key highlights, both the models have a 4K resolution display with Dolby Vision support, Dolby Atmos audio, as well as built-in Google Assistant. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The 70-inch 4K TV offers content upscaling technology

The Hisense Tornado 4K TV sports slim bezels and a 65-inch display with a 4K resolution and Dolby Vision HDR support for enhanced picture quality. The 70A71F 4K TV features a bezel-less design with a 70-inch 4K screen. It has Ultra Dimming technology which provides darker blacks and a 'UHD AI Upscaler' that can upgrade HD content into 4K-like quality.

Information

The TVs boot Android TV 9 OS

Both the Tornado 65-inch 4K TV and A71F Series 70-inch 4K TV run on Android TV 9.0 and offer built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant support for hands-free control, and access to a range of apps and games available on the Google Play Store.

Audio

Tornado 65-inch 4K TV packs a 102W JBL sound system

The Hisense Tornado 65-inch 4K TV packs a 102W, six-speaker JBL sound system, which includes four full-range speakers and two high-frequency speakers. The A71F Series 70-inch 4K TV is equipped with two 18W bottom-firing speakers to offer a total audio output of 36W. Both the televisions also support Dolby Atmos technology for an enhanced audio experience.

Information

How much do they cost?

The Hisense Tornado 65-inch 4K TV costs Rs. 71,990 and will be available for purchase by the end of July. The A71F Series 70-inch 4K TV is priced at Rs. 91,990 and will be up for grabs from July 10 onwards via Flipkart.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Itel launches G-series 4K Android TVs at Rs. 33,000

Latest News

Malaysia in political crisis; key ally pulls support for PM

World

One-off Test: Mahmudullah's 150* gives Bangladesh the edge over Zimbabwe

Sports

Film on Jeevajothi, her battle against 'Dosa King' in works

Entertainment

Australia's Ashleigh Barty storms into her maiden Wimbledon final

Sports

BJP MP withdraws resignation from BJYM post after Shah's intervention

Politics

Latest Technology News

Itel launches G-series 4K Android TVs at Rs. 33,000

Technology

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE spotted on TENAA, key specifications revealed

Technology

OnePlus admits to restricting 9 series' performance for popular apps

Technology

OnePlus Nord 2 to feature a custom Dimensity 1200-AI chipset

Technology

Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity, says study

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Rivaling Xiaomi, TCL launches three high-end 4K televisions in India

Technology

Sony launches 65-inch 4K OLED TV at Rs. 3 lakh

Technology

Sony BRAVIA XR X90J series, with Cognitive Intelligence Processor, launched

Technology

Realme Smart TV 4K goes on sale in India

Technology
Trending Topics