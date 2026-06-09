Hong Kong opens 24/7 humanoid-run convenience store Hung Hom waterfront
Technology
Hong Kong is opening a 24/7 convenience store run completely by a humanoid robot.
Set on the Hung Hom waterfront, this tiny capsule shop will help customers in several languages.
Financial Secretary Paul Chan revealed the plan in his weekly blog.
AI-powered Xiao Gai helps shoppers checkout
The main attraction is Xiao Gai, an AI-powered humanoid who will chat with shoppers, suggest snacks or merch, and even help you check out.
The concept already drew crowds in Beijing last year, with the company saying these stores can boost foot traffic by up to 40%.
Looks like robots are officially stepping into real-world customer service!