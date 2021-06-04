HONOR 50 Pro will feature a 108MP main camera

Prior to launch, HONOR 50, 50 Pro's camera details leaked

HONOR is all set to launch its 50-series of smartphones in China on June 16. The line-up will include the HONOR 50 and 50 Pro models. In the latest development, GSMArena has leaked the camera specifications of the handsets. The vanilla HONOR 50 will come with a 50MP (f/1.8) main camera, while the Pro model will boast of a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor.

Design and display

The phones will have an OLED display

The HONOR 50 is likely to feature a punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The 50 Pro is expected to have a pill-shaped notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The former may bear a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the latter is rumored to sport a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

They will offer triple rear cameras

HONOR 50 and 50 Pro will have a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) and 108MP (f/1.8) main sensor, respectively. Details regarding the other lenses are unclear as of now. For selfies, the vanilla model may offer a 32MP snapper, whereas the Pro version may have a dual camera unit including a 32MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary lens.

Internals

The 50 Pro will offer 100W fast-charging support

The HONOR 50 and 50 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 888 processor, respectively, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. They will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,200mAh/4,400mAh battery. The standard model will offer 66W fast-charging, whereas the Pro variant will support 100W fast-charging. The devices should also offer support for the latest connectivity options.

Information

HONOR 50 and 50 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the HONOR 50 series will be announced at the June 16 launch event. However, considering the expected specifications, the line-up is likely to start at around Rs. 30,000 for the entry-level Honor 50 model.