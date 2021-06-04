Home / News / Science News / HONOR 50 Pro will feature a 108MP main camera
HONOR 50 Pro will feature a 108MP main camera

Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 04, 2021, 12:43 pm
HONOR 50 Pro will feature a 108MP main camera
Prior to launch, HONOR 50, 50 Pro's camera details leaked

HONOR is all set to launch its 50-series of smartphones in China on June 16. The line-up will include the HONOR 50 and 50 Pro models. In the latest development, GSMArena has leaked the camera specifications of the handsets. The vanilla HONOR 50 will come with a 50MP (f/1.8) main camera, while the Pro model will boast of a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor.

The HONOR 50 is likely to feature a punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The 50 Pro is expected to have a pill-shaped notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The former may bear a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the latter is rumored to sport a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

HONOR 50 and 50 Pro will have a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) and 108MP (f/1.8) main sensor, respectively. Details regarding the other lenses are unclear as of now. For selfies, the vanilla model may offer a 32MP snapper, whereas the Pro version may have a dual camera unit including a 32MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary lens.

The HONOR 50 and 50 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 888 processor, respectively, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. They will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,200mAh/4,400mAh battery. The standard model will offer 66W fast-charging, whereas the Pro variant will support 100W fast-charging. The devices should also offer support for the latest connectivity options.

The official pricing and availability details of the HONOR 50 series will be announced at the June 16 launch event. However, considering the expected specifications, the line-up is likely to start at around Rs. 30,000 for the entry-level Honor 50 model.

