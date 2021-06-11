Home / News / Science News / HONOR 50 Pro appears in new renders; design features revealed
Science

HONOR 50 Pro appears in new renders; design features revealed

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 11, 2021, 07:30 pm
HONOR 50 Pro appears in new renders; design features revealed
HONOR 50 Pro's latest renders reveal dual selfie camera setup

Ahead of the June 16 launch, fresh renders of the Honor 50 Pro have been leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal. The latest images reveal a curved display with a pill-shaped cut-out for the selfie cameras and a massive dual-ring camera unit on the rear. Separately, the AnTuTu listing of the phone has confirmed that it will have a 120Hz, Full-HD+ screen.

In this article
Design and display

It will sport an OLED display

The HONOR 50 Pro will feature a pill-shaped notch with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, the two rings will enclose a total of four lenses. The device will bear a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1236x2676 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be available in Bright Black, Summer Amber, First Snow Crystal, and Jade Blue colors.

Information

The phone will boast of a 108MP main camera

The HONOR 50 Pro is expected to have a quad rear camera arrangement, including a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and three other lenses, details of which are yet to be revealed. For selfies, it will get a 32MP (f/2.0) and an 8MP (f/2.2) dual-lens setup.

Internals

It will support 100W fast-charging

The HONOR 50 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it shall run on Android 11 and house a 4,400mAh battery with 100W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

HONOR 50 Pro: Pricing

The official pricing information about the HONOR 50 Pro will be announced at the time of its launch on June 16. However, considering the specifications and features, it will cost upwards of Rs. 40,000.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Redmi Note 10 series crosses 20 lakh unit sales milestone

Latest News

'The Lord of the Rings' anime movie is officially happening

Entertainment

78% decline in daily COVID-19 cases over past month: Government

India

New trailer of Ryan Reynolds' 'Free Guy' shows 'trolls exist'

Entertainment

Delhi Traffic Police revises maximum speed limits. Check details here

Delhi

Redmi Note 10 series crosses 20 lakh unit sales milestone

Science

Latest Science News

Samsung Galaxy M32 to debut in India this month

Science

OnePlus releases June 2021 update for 8 series, 8T smartphones

Science

ASUS introduces new gaming laptops with 11th-generation Core H-series processors

Science

Move over consoles, Microsoft will now develop Xbox streaming sticks

Science

TECNO SPARK 7T goes official in India at Rs. 9,000

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Google Pixel 6 to sport a flat screen, dual cameras

Science

Sony Xperia Ace 2's case renders and specifications leaked

Science

Huawei P50's leaked renders reveal rear camera design

Science

HONOR Play5 5G to support 66W fast-charging

Science
Trending Topics