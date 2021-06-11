HONOR 50 Pro appears in new renders; design features revealed

HONOR 50 Pro's latest renders reveal dual selfie camera setup

Ahead of the June 16 launch, fresh renders of the Honor 50 Pro have been leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal. The latest images reveal a curved display with a pill-shaped cut-out for the selfie cameras and a massive dual-ring camera unit on the rear. Separately, the AnTuTu listing of the phone has confirmed that it will have a 120Hz, Full-HD+ screen.

Design and display

It will sport an OLED display

The HONOR 50 Pro will feature a pill-shaped notch with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, the two rings will enclose a total of four lenses. The device will bear a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1236x2676 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be available in Bright Black, Summer Amber, First Snow Crystal, and Jade Blue colors.

Information

The phone will boast of a 108MP main camera

The HONOR 50 Pro is expected to have a quad rear camera arrangement, including a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and three other lenses, details of which are yet to be revealed. For selfies, it will get a 32MP (f/2.0) and an 8MP (f/2.2) dual-lens setup.

Internals

It will support 100W fast-charging

The HONOR 50 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it shall run on Android 11 and house a 4,400mAh battery with 100W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

HONOR 50 Pro: Pricing

The official pricing information about the HONOR 50 Pro will be announced at the time of its launch on June 16. However, considering the specifications and features, it will cost upwards of Rs. 40,000.