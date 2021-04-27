Prior to unveiling, specifications of HONOR 50 Pro+ handset leaked

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on Apr 27, 2021, 12:26 am

HONOR will announce its latest 50-series of smartphones in May, including the flagship 50 Pro+ model.

In the latest development, Master Lu (via Weibo) has revealed the handset's specifications.

As per the leak, the device will sport a 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, dual selfie cameras, and a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support.

Here are more details.

Design and display

The device will flaunt a 6.79-inch AMOLED screen

HONOR 50 Pro+ is likely to sport a dual punch-hole design with curved edges and an IP68-rated build quality for dust and water resistance. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup.

The handset will bear a 6.79-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

It may also offer an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information

It will have a 50MP main camera

HONOR 50 Pro+ will house a quad rear camera module comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto shooter, and a ToF sensor. For selfies, it will have a 32MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and an 8MP secondary lens.

Internals

It shall be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor

HONOR 50 Pro+ will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It may boot Magic UI 4.0 and pack a 4,400mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support.

The device should offer support for the latest connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

HONOR 50 Pro+: Pricing and availability

At present, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the HONOR 50 Pro+ smartphone. However, considering the leaked specifications, it may carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 40,000.