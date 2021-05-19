Home / News / Science News / HONOR 50 could debut the upcoming 6nm Snapdragon 778 chipset
Science

HONOR 50 could debut the upcoming 6nm Snapdragon 778 chipset

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 19, 2021, 12:20 am
HONOR 50 could debut the upcoming 6nm Snapdragon 778 chipset
HONOR 50 might draw power from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778 chipset

HONOR is likely to launch its 50-series of smartphones in China soon. In the latest development, a report has claimed that the vanilla HONOR 50 will be fueled by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 processor. The chipset, claimed to be built on a 6nm process, will offer a Kryo 670 CPU, an Adreno 642L GPU, a Spectra 570L ISP, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G support.

In this article
Design and display

The phone will offer up to 120Hz screen refresh rate

The HONOR 50 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there will be a triple camera module. The latest rumors suggest it will bear a 6.79-inch AMOLED screen with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. In contrast, previous reports had suggested a 90Hz, 6.53-inch Full-HD+ OLED panel.

Information

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The HONOR 50 will offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor - similar to the top-end HONOR 50 Pro+ variant. However, details regarding the other lenses are unclear as of now. On the front, there will be a single selfie snapper.

Internals

It will support 66W fast-charging

The HONOR 50 is likely to draw power from a Snapdragon 778 chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and may pack a 4,200mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

HONOR 50: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the HONOR 50 smartphone will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the leaked specifications, it should cost around Rs. 30,000.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung showcases foldable concepts, Under Display Camera at Display Week

Latest News

Premier League, Fulham hold Manchester United 1-1: Records broken

Sports

NewsBytes Briefing: Germans are making a flying Tesla, and more

Science

#HealthBytes: Few easy stretches to relieve typing-induced wrist pain

Lifestyle

'Justice League' sequels to be around Superman's son? Snyder reveals

Entertainment

COVID-19: 270 doctors died in second wave, shows IMA data

India

Latest Science News

Google teases Wear OS update ahead of I/O 2021

Science

Ahead of launch, iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition listed online

Science

German start-up Volocopter unveils eVTOL geared toward city-suburban commute

Science

Microsoft Teams now available for everyone, offers free 24-hour calling

Science

Redmi Note 10S goes on first sale today via Amazon

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

OPPO Reno6 Pro+ to debut with a Snapdragon 870 chipset

Science

Realme V25 spotted on TENAA certification site, specifications leaked

Science

HONOR Pad X7, with MediaTek Helio P22T chipset, goes official

Science

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3's leaked image confirms design details

Science
Trending Topics