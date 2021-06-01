Home / News / Science News / HONOR 50 series to be launched on June 16
HONOR 50 series to be launched on June 16

Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 01, 2021, 12:23 pm
HONOR 50 series to be launched on June 16
HONOR 50 series will debut in China on June 16

HONOR is all set to launch its 50 series of smartphones in China on June 16. The line-up is likely to include the HONOR 50, 50 Pro, and 50 Pro+ models. The company has already confirmed that the vanilla 50 model will draw power from the Snapdragon 778G processor, whereas the Pro variants are likely to be backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset.

The Pro and Pro+ will offer 120Hz AMOLED displays

The HONOR 50 will feature a punch-hole design with a side-mounted fingerprint reader, while the Pro and Pro+ will have a pill-shaped notch with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The HONOR 50 and 50 Pro may bear a 6.53-inch and 6.57-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen, respectively, with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The 50 Pro+ is expected to sport a 120Hz, 6.79-inch QHD+ OLED display.

The camera details of the HONOR 50 and 50 Pro are still under the wraps. However, the HONOR 50 Pro+ is rumored to be equipped with a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto shooter, and a 3D ToF sensor. Up front, the handset will have a 32MP main sensor and an 8MP secondary lens.

The vanilla HONOR 50 will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, while the Pro models are likely to get the flagship Snapdragon 888 processor. They should offer up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, the devices will boot Android 11 and pack a 4,200mAh/4,400mAh battery with up to 100W fast-charging support.

The official pricing and availability details of the HONOR 50 series will be announced at the time of launch, which is scheduled for June 16. However, considering the specifications, the line-up is likely to start at around Rs. 30,000.

