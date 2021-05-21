HONOR 50 series confirmed to be launched in June

HONOR will announce its 50 series of smartphones in June, as confirmed by the company's CEO at the Qualcomm China Tech Day 2021 summit. The line-up is expected to include the vanilla 50, 50 Pro, and 50 Pro+ models. Of the three handsets, the Honor 50 and 50 Pro are expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 778G chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

HONOR 50 and 50 Pro will offer a 120Hz screen

The HONOR 50 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, while the Pro model will offer a pill-shaped cut-out and an in-display fingerprint reader. The vanilla model is rumored to offer a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate whereas the Pro variant may bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

HONOR 50 Pro might sport a dual selfie camera setup

The HONOR 50 and 50 Pro will have a triple rear camera module, including a 50MP primary sensor and two other lenses, details of which are unknown as of now. Up front, there will be a single selfie snapper on the vanilla 50 variant, while the Pro model may offer a 32MP and 8MP dual-lens arrangement.

Internals

Under the hood, the phones will boot Android 11

The HONOR 50 and 50 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. They will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,200mAh/4,400mAh battery with up to 100W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the devices should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

HONOR 50 series: Pricing and availability

HONOR will announce the pricing and availability details of the 50 series of smartphones at the time of launch, which will take place in June. However, the line-up is expected to start at around Rs. 30,000.