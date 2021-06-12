Home / News / Science News / Ahead of launch, HONOR 50 series' full specifications leaked
Science

Ahead of launch, HONOR 50 series' full specifications leaked

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 12, 2021, 12:29 pm
Ahead of launch, HONOR 50 series' full specifications leaked
HONOR 50 SE, 50, and 50 Pro's full specifications leaked

HONOR is all set to launch its latest flagship 50 series of smartphones in China on June 16. The line-up will include the HONOR 50 SE, 50, and 50 Pro models. In the latest development, 91mobiles has leaked the entire specifications of the handsets. The phones will feature Full-HD+ displays, up to four rear cameras, and up to 100W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

HONOR 50 and 50 Pro will have OLED displays

HONOR 50 and HONOR 50 Pro will sport curved screen edges

HONOR 50 SE and HONOR 50 will feature a punch-hole design, whereas the Pro model will have a pill-shaped cut-out. On the rear, they will have a dual-ring camera unit packing up to four sensors. The HONOR 50 SE will bear a 6.78-inch display with a Full-HD+ resolution, while the 50 and 50 Pro will have a 6.57-inch and 6.72-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen, respectively.

Cameras

HONOR 50 SE will flaunt a 100MP main camera

HONOR 50 Pro will flaunt a dual front camera unit

HONOR 50 SE will have a 100MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 16MP selfie snapper. HONOR 50 and 50 Pro will sport a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth shooter. Up front, there will be a 32MP camera with an additional 12MP secondary lens on the Pro variant.

Internals

HONOR 50 will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset

HONOR 50 series will support 5G connectivity

HONOR 50 SE will be backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, whereas the 50 and 50 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset. They will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The SE and Pro models will pack a 4,000mAh battery, while the vanilla 50 will house a 4,300mAh battery. They will offer up to 100W fast-charging support.

Information

HONOR 50 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the HONOR 50 line-up will be announced at the time of launch, which is scheduled for June 16. However, considering the expected specifications, the series is likely to start at Rs. 25,000 for the base SE model.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Vivo releases Android 11 update for V15 smartphone in India

Latest News

Euro 2020: Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo can break these records

Sports

Samsung Tab S7 FE's India launch set for June 23

Science

15 BJP leaders resign over sedition case against Lakshadweep filmmaker

Politics

iPad mini 6's leaked renders reveal new iPad Air-like design

Science

Benefits worth Rs. 40,000 announced on Datsun cars this month

Auto

Latest Science News

Vivo releases Android 11 update for V15 smartphone in India

Science

POCO X3 GT receives multiple certifications, global launch imminent

Science

Hackers steal EA's FIFA, Battlefield source code, matchmaking server code

Science

Redmi Note 10 series crosses 20 lakh unit sales milestone

Science

Samsung Galaxy M32 to debut in India this month

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Realme X9 and X9 Pro's prices and specifications leaked

Science

POCO M3 Pro 5G will feature MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset

Science

TECNO CAMON 17 Pro, with 48MP selfie camera, goes official

Science

Realme Narzo 30 to debut in Malaysia on May 18

Science
Trending Topics