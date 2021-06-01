HONOR Band 6 listed on Flipkart; features revealed
HONOR is all set to announce its latest fitness tracker, the Band 6, in India soon. In the run-up to its launch, Flipkart has created a microsite, revealing the features of the wearable. For the unversed, the HONOR Band 6 is already available in the global markets. It offers an AMOLED display, personalized watch faces, and up to 14 days of battery life.
It comes in three color options
The HONOR Band 6 has a rectangular-shaped dial with narrow bezels and a red-colored side button. The under-side of the band houses all the sensors required for monitoring vitals such as SpO2 and heart rate. It bears a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display and is offered in three color options, namely, Coral Pink, Standstone Gray, and Meteorite Black.
It has support for magnetic fast-charging
The HONOR Band 6 is touted to pack a battery that lasts up to 14 days with typical use and up to 10 days with heavy use. It also supports magnetic fast-charging, which can deliver three days worth of charge in just 10 minutes.
It has 10 professional workout modes
The HONOR Band 6 comes with a range of health and fitness features like 24-hour heart rate and SpO2 monitoring as well as sleep tracking. It has 10 professional workout modes like cycling, swimming and rowing, among others. The fitness tracker also provides a dedicated 'watch face store' for personalized watch faces as per the user's preference.
HONOR Band 6: Pricing and availability
The official pricing details of the HONOR Band 6 for India will be announced at the time of the launch. For reference, in the global markets, it is priced at €50 (roughly Rs. 4,400). It will be available for purchase via Flipkart.