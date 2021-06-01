HONOR Band 6 listed on Flipkart; features revealed

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 01, 2021, 02:38 pm

HONOR Band 6's full specifications revealed via Flipkart listing

HONOR is all set to announce its latest fitness tracker, the Band 6, in India soon. In the run-up to its launch, Flipkart has created a microsite, revealing the features of the wearable. For the unversed, the HONOR Band 6 is already available in the global markets. It offers an AMOLED display, personalized watch faces, and up to 14 days of battery life.

Design and display

It comes in three color options

The HONOR Band 6 has a rectangular-shaped dial with narrow bezels and a red-colored side button. The under-side of the band houses all the sensors required for monitoring vitals such as SpO2 and heart rate. It bears a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display and is offered in three color options, namely, Coral Pink, Standstone Gray, and Meteorite Black.

Information

It has support for magnetic fast-charging

The HONOR Band 6 is touted to pack a battery that lasts up to 14 days with typical use and up to 10 days with heavy use. It also supports magnetic fast-charging, which can deliver three days worth of charge in just 10 minutes.

Features

It has 10 professional workout modes

The HONOR Band 6 comes with a range of health and fitness features like 24-hour heart rate and SpO2 monitoring as well as sleep tracking. It has 10 professional workout modes like cycling, swimming and rowing, among others. The fitness tracker also provides a dedicated 'watch face store' for personalized watch faces as per the user's preference.

Information

HONOR Band 6: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the HONOR Band 6 for India will be announced at the time of the launch. For reference, in the global markets, it is priced at €50 (roughly Rs. 4,400). It will be available for purchase via Flipkart.