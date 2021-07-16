Home / News / Technology News / HONOR launches MagicBook 14 and 15 with Ryzen 5000-series processors
Technology

HONOR launches MagicBook 14 and 15 with Ryzen 5000-series processors

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 16, 2021, 12:20 am
HONOR launches MagicBook 14 and 15 with Ryzen 5000-series processors
HONOR MagicBook 14 and 15, with AMD Ryzen chipsets, launched in China

HONOR had launched the Intel-powered MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 laptops in China earlier this year. Now, the tech giant has introduced fresh versions of the laptops with AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors. The line-up carries a starting price-tag of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 52,000). They come with IPS displays, 16GB of RAM, and Windows 11 support. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The laptops have a Full-HD display

HONOR MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 feature a thin body with ultra-slim side bezels, a fingerprint sensor embedded within the power button, and a pop-up camera. The former bears a 14.0-inch IPS display, whereas the latter has a 15.6-inch screen. Both offer a Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The MagicBook 14 and 15 measure 15.9mm and 16.9mm in thickness, respectively.

Internals

They house a 56Wh battery

HONOR MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 are powered AMD Ryzen 5 5500U/Ryzen 7 5700U processors, paired with AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. They pack a 56Wh battery and run on Windows 10 Home. The laptops will also offer support for Windows 11, when Microsoft releases the update later this year.

Information

They provide Wi-Fi 6 connectivity

HONOR MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 are equipped with a Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Generation 1 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, an HDMI slot, and a headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, they offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and HONOR MagicLink.

Pocket-pinch

HONOR MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15: Pricing and availability

The HONOR MagicBook 14 is priced at CNY 4,499 (around Rs. 52,000) for the Ryzen 5 5500U model and CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 56,500) for the Ryzen 7 5700U variant. The MagicBook 15 costs CNY 4,599 (approximately Rs. 53,000) for the Ryzen 5 5500U solo model. The laptops are available for purchase via HONOR's official Chinese website.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Redmi 10 bags multiple certifications; tipped to offer 50MP camera

Latest News

Redmi 10 bags multiple certifications; tipped to offer 50MP camera

Technology

Ahead of launch, Realme GT Master Edition's design, specifications revealed

Technology

'Hostel Daze' Season-2 trailer: Freshers-turned-seniors are back with extra laughter

Entertainment

'Yaadho-Edhiri' song: Soulful track from 'Navarasa' touches the right spot

Entertainment

WhatsApp finally unveils much-awaited beta version for multi-device support

Technology

Latest Technology News

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin secures FAA license for manned missions

Technology

ASUS launches Chromebook models in India with Intel Celeron processors

Technology

Nokia G20 goes on sale in India via Amazon

Technology

TECNO launches CAMON 17 series in India at Rs. 13,000

Technology

Vivo Y72 5G launched in India at Rs. 21,000

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

HONOR X20 SE, with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, launched

Technology

Vivo Y53s 5G, with Snapdragon 480 processor, goes official

Technology

HONOR launches its latest MagicBook laptops in the global markets

Technology

HONOR 50 could debut the upcoming 6nm Snapdragon 778 chipset

Technology

Honor News

HONOR Band 6 launched in India at Rs. 4,000

Technology

HONOR Band 6 listed on Flipkart; features revealed

Technology

HONOR's latest MagicBooks offer Full-HD+ display and 10th-generation Intel processors

Technology

HONOR Pad X7, with MediaTek Helio P22T chipset, goes official

Technology

HONOR Play 20 smartphone, with a Unisoc processor, goes official

Technology
Trending Topics