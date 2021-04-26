HONOR Play 20 smartphone, with a Unisoc processor, goes official

Chinese smartphone maker HONOR has launched its latest budget-range handset, the Play 20 in its home country. The device carries a starting price-tag of CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,380).

As for the key highlights, the Play 20 is equipped with an HD+ display, twin rear cameras, a Unisoc T610 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display

The phone flaunts an IPS LCD display

The HONOR Play 20 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a dual-camera setup within a square-shaped module.

The handset bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

It is offered in Magic Midnight Black, Iceland White, Aurora Blue, and Titanium Silver color options.

Information

It has a 13MP main camera

The HONOR Play 20 sports a dual rear camera unit comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it has a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It boots Magic UI 4.0 based on Android 10

The HONOR Play 20 is powered by a Unisoc T610 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based Magic UI 4.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

HONOR Play 20: Pricing and availability

The HONOR Play 20 is priced at CNY 899 (around Rs. 10,380) for the 4GB/128GB model, CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,680) for the 6GB/128GB version, and CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs. 16,000) for the 8GB/128GB variant. It is already up for grabs via HONOR's online store.