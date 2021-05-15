HONOR Play5 5G to offer a 64MP quad rear camera

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 15, 2021, 12:41 am

HONOR Play5 5G to come with 64MP quad rear camera

HONOR is all set to unveil its latest mid-range smartphone, the Play5 5G on May 18. In the latest development, an official teaser has confirmed the handset will come with a 64MP quad camera system on the rear. Talking about other features, previous reports have revealed that it will offer a 3,800mAh battery, an OLED screen, and support for 66W fast-charging. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will flaunt a Full-HD+ OLED screen

The HONOR Play5 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels, flat metal edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped quad camera unit. The device will sport a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will be offered in two finishes: Gradient and Laser.

Information

There will be a 64MP main camera

The HONOR Play5 5G will have a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth snapper. Up front, it is speculated to have a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals

Under the hood, a 3,800mAh battery is expected

The HONOR Play5 5G will likely be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will draw power from Android 11 and pack a 3,800mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

HONOR Play5 5G: Pricing

The official pricing details of the HONOR Play5 5G will be announced at the May 18 launch event. However, considering the purported specifications, it should cost around Rs. 20,000.