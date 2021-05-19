Home / News / Science News / HONOR Play5, with 66W fast-charging support, goes official
HONOR Play5 introduced in China with MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset

Expanding its portfolio of mid-range smartphones, Chinese tech giant HONOR has announced the Play5 handset in its home country. It starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 23,800). As for the key highlights, the phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, quad rear cameras, a waterdrop notch design, and support for 66W fast-charging. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

It sports a Full-HD+ OLED screen

The HONOR Play5 features a waterdrop-like cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in Gradient Silver, Purple, and Black color options.

Information

There is a 64MP main camera

The HONOR Play5 offers a quad rear camera setup which includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth snapper. For selfies and video calls, it has a 16MP front-facing shooter.

Internals

Under the hood, the phone runs on Android 10

The HONOR Play5 draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 10-based Magic UI 4.0 and houses a 3,800mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

HONOR Play5: Pricing and availability

The HONOR Play5 is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 23,800) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs. 26,000) for the 8GB/256GB variant. The phone will go on sale in China starting May 26.

