HONOR Play5 to debut on May 18; design revealed

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 10, 2021, 11:38 am

HONOR will launch a new Play5 smartphone in China on May 18, as confirmed by the company. The tech giant has also released an image of the phone, revealing a waterdrop notch design, quad rear cameras, and flat metal edges. As per the previous leaks and reports, it will have an OLED screen, a 3,800mAh battery, and a Dimensity 800U chipset.

Design and display

It will sport a Full-HD+ display

The HONOR Play5 will feature a waterdrop notch design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-screen fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped quad camera unit. The handset may bear a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a pixel density of 403ppi and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information

A 64MP main camera is expected

The HONOR Play5 will likely come with a quad rear camera module, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, there will be a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will support 66W fast-charging

The HONOR Play5 will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 3,800mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

HONOR Play5: Pricing and availability

Details regarding the pricing and availability of the HONOR Play5 will be announced on May 18. However, considering the expected specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 20,000.