Honor V40 to be launched in China on January 18

Honor V40 to be launched in China on January 18

Honor will launch its high-end V40 smartphone in China on January 18, the company has announced via a teaser clip posted on Weibo.

The teaser has also revealed that the phone will feature a pill-shaped notch and curved screen edges. As for the other highlights, it is rumored to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, a 120Hz screen, and 50W wireless charging support.

Design and display

Honor V40: At a glance

The Honor V40 will offer a metallic body with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras, curved edges, and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit.

The handset is tipped to bear a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1236x2676 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Honor V40 will pack a quad rear camera setup including a 50MP or 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, there will be a 32MP main sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide lens.

Under the hood

The Honor V40 is expected to draw power from a 5G-ready octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

It will run on Android 10-based Magic UI 4.0 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 66W wired and 45W wireless fast-charging support. The device should also offer support for the latest connectivity options.

What about the price?

The official pricing and availability details of the Honor V40 will be announced during the launch event on January 18. However, going by the specifications, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 40,000.

