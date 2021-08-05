HONOR X20, with 66W fast-charging, to debut on August 12

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 12:01 am

HONOR X20's design and key specifications officially revealed

HONOR is all set to launch its latest X20 smartphone in China on August 12. Besides the launch date, the company has also confirmed the upcoming handset's design and some of the key specifications. The HONOR X20 will have a 120Hz display, a 64MP triple rear camera unit, a 6nm chipset, and 66W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will arrive in two color variants

The HONOR X20 will feature a pill-shaped notch design with a narrow bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a circular module housing three lenses. The handset might bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD display. It is confirmed to offer a 120Hz screen refresh rate and will be available in Shiny Blue and White Gradient colors.

Information

It might sport a 16MP selfie camera

The HONOR X20 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, a 16MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera is expected.

Internals

It will offer support for 5G connectivity

The HONOR X20 will be powered by a 6nm chipset, possibly the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,200mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Type-C port.

Information

HONOR X20: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the HONOR X20 will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on August 12. However, considering the specifications, it might cost around Rs. 20,000.