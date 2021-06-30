Home / News / Technology News / HONOR X20 SE, with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, launched
Technology

HONOR X20 SE, with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, launched

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 30, 2021, 12:13 pm
HONOR X20 SE, with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, launched
HONOR X20 SE launched in China at around Rs. 20,700

Chinese tech giant HONOR has launched a new 5G smartphone, called the X20 SE, in its home country. The handset carries a starting price-tag of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,700). As for the key highlights, the device has a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, and a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The device is offered in four color options

The HONOR X20 SE features a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution. Dimensions-wise, it measures 160.68x73.3x8.4mm and weighs 179g. It comes in Cherry Pink Gold, Titanium Silver, Magic Night Black, and Blue Water Emerald color variants.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The HONOR X20 SE is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It boots Magic UI 4.0 based on Android 11

The HONOR X20 SE is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Magic UI 4.0 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

HONOR X20 SE: Pricing and availability

The HONOR X20 SE costs CNY 1,799 (around Rs. 20,700) for the 6GB/128GB model and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 8GB/128GB version. It will go on sale in China on July 9.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Realme Narzo 30 5G goes on sale in India today

Latest News

Xiaomi's latest laptop offers an OLED screen, 11th-generation Intel processors

Technology

Scarlett Johansson is gearing up to launch her skincare line

Entertainment

Waiting period for Hyundai VENUE soars up to three months

Auto

AIFF to recommend Sunil Chhetri for Khel Ratna award

Sports

Government sets monthly limit of vaccine stocks for private hospitals

India

Latest Technology News

Realme Narzo 30 5G goes on sale in India today

Technology

Here's how to install Windows 11 Insider Preview for free

Technology

OPPO Reno6 5G to debut in Indonesia on July 15

Technology

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to sport 64MP quad rear camera

Technology

Realme Narzo 30 goes on sale in India via Flipkart

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology
Trending Topics