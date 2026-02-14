How AI can help keep spacecraft clean and safe
A Bengaluru research team is developing an AI-powered tool that spots bacteria on surfaces—super useful for keeping spacecraft clean and safe.
The project, funded by ISRO, uses machine learning to accurately check how well materials fight off germs, which is a big deal for space missions.
The tool is being developed for tight spaces like spacecraft
Dr. Ramya Prabhu and her team are developing this tool for tight spaces like spacecraft, where heat and humidity can make bacteria thrive.
Their AI system aims to provide reliable, accurate and consistent results.
The tech can also be used in hospitals and food factories
This tech isn't only for astronauts—it could also help hospitals reduce infections from contaminated surfaces, or keep food fresher in processing plants.