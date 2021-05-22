Home / News / Science News / HP introduces new Victus 16 laptop; Omen models also updated
Science

HP introduces new Victus 16 laptop; Omen models also updated

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 22, 2021, 01:14 am
HP introduces new Victus 16 laptop; Omen models also updated
HP introduces refreshed Omen 16, 17 laptops and a new Victus 16 model

HP has introduced an all-new Victus 16 gaming laptop at a starting price-tag of $800 (roughly Rs. 58,400). It has been produced using recycled and sustainable materials and is offered with 11th-generation Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H chipset. The tech giant has also updated its Omen 16 and Omen 17 laptops with 11th-generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce graphic cards.

In this article
Laptop #1

HP Victus 16

The HP Victus 16 has been manufactured using recycled plastic and sustainably sourced materials. It features slim bezels, a 4-heat pipe design for improved cooling, and a 16-inch QHD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. The laptop runs on 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H/AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, up to 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

Laptop #2

HP Omen 16

The HP Omen 16 offers a premium design with slim bezels on the sides, a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, and a 16.1-inch QHD IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It draws power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H/AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX chipset, coupled with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, and an 83Wh battery with up to nine hours of usage.

Laptop #3

HP Omen 17

The HP Omen 17 has a modern design with a full-sized backlit keyboard, a precision touchpad, an HD web camera, and a 17.3-inch Full-HD screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i9-9880H chipset, combined with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a 70Wh battery.

Pricing

HP Victus 16, Omen 16, Omen 17: Pricing and availability

The HP Victus 16 costs $800 (roughly Rs. 58,400) for the base model, while the Omen 16 and Omen 17 models start at $1,050 (approximately Rs. 76,600) and $1,370 (around Rs. 1 lakh), respectively. The machines will be available for purchase in the US sometime in June via the company's website, Best Buy, as well as other leading retailers.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
OPPO Reno5 A, with a 90Hz display, launched in Japan

Latest News

NewsBytes Briefing: Clubhouse officially comes to Android, and more

Science

#HealthBytes: Here's everything you should know about the RBS test

Lifestyle

Ravichandran Ashwin vs Harbhajan Singh: Statistical comparison (after 78 Tests)

Sports

'Bad Boys for Life' directors to now helm 'Batgirl' movie

Entertainment

Honor killing? Parents murder, dismember Iranian filmmaker for not marrying

World

Latest Science News

Google Pixel 6 to sport a flat screen, dual cameras

Science

Delayed second Pfizer shot boosts immunity by over three times

Science

COVID-19 could become like common cold in future: Study

Science

ASUS 8Z series spotted on official Indian website, launch imminent

Science

Clubhouse app is now available on Android globally (including India)

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Huawei Qingyun L410's online listing reveals its prices and specifications

Science

Designed for students, HP launches Chromebook 11a at Rs. 22,000

Science

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop launched at Rs. 90,000

Science

Dell G15 gaming laptop, with up to 360Hz display, launched

Science
Trending Topics