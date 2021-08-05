Home / News / Technology News / HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop launched at Rs. 80,000
HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop launched at Rs. 80,000

HP Pavilion Aero 13 debuts in India with AMD Ryzen processors

HP has launched the Pavilion Aero 13 model in India. It starts at Rs. 79,999 and is up for grabs via HP's online and offline sales channels. To recall, the laptop was announced in the US in June as its lightest consumer laptop to date. It features an LCD display, AMD Ryzen processors, and offers up to 10.5 hours of battery life.

Design and display

The laptop is made of recycled plastic

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is made using post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastic. It features a magnesium aluminium chassis and thin bezels. The laptop weighs 970 grams and bears a 13.3-inch Full-HD+ (1920x1200 pixels) IPS screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 400-nits of brightness, an anti-glare coating, and 100% sRGB support. It is offered in Ceramic White, Pale Rose Gold, and Natural Silver colors.

Internals

It can be upgraded to Windows 11

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 draws power from an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U or Ryzen 7 5800U processor, paired with AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The device runs on Windows 10 (upgradeable to Windows 11) and packs a 45Wh battery with 65W fast-charging support. It is claimed to last up to 10.5 hours on a single charge.

Connectivity

It supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity

The I/O ports on the HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop include two SuperSpeed USB Type-A ports, a SuperSpeed USB Type-C port, an HDMI 2.0 slot, and a microphone/headphone combo jack. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth 5.2. The laptop is also equipped with a 720p HD webcam and dual-array microphones.

Information

HP Pavilion Aero 13: Pricing and availability

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is priced at Rs. 79,999 for the AMD Ryzen 5 5600U model, whereas the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U version costs Rs. 94,999. It is available for purchase via HP India's online store as well as HP World offline stores.

Trending Topics