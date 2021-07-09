Home / News / Technology News / Huawei's fitness band offers all-day SpO2 tracking at Rs. 4,500
Technology

Huawei's fitness band offers all-day SpO2 tracking at Rs. 4,500

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 09, 2021, 02:11 pm
Huawei's fitness band offers all-day SpO2 tracking at Rs. 4,500
Huawei Band 6 arrives in India in four color variants

Huawei has launched its latest fitness tracker, called the Band 6, in India. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 4,490 and will go on sale starting July 12. As for the key highlights, the wearable comes with an AMOLED display, SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, 5ATM water resistance, and offers up to 14 days of battery life. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The device has a 2.5D curved touchscreen

The Huawei Band 6 sports a rectangular display with slim bezels and slightly curved edges, a power button on the right side, and up to 50 meters of water resistance. The wearable has a 1.47-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 283ppi pixel density and offers more than 100 watch faces. It comes in Amber Sunrise, Sakura Pink, Forest Green, and Graphite Black color options.

Information

It boasts up to 14 days of battery life

The Huawei Band 6 packs a 180mAh battery which is touted to last up to 14 days with typical use. It offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and is compatible with devices running on Android 5.0 and above.

Features

The wearable has 85 customized workout modes

The Huawei Band 6 provides a range of health features, including heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, stress and sleep tracking, as well as menstrual cycle tracking. It also supports 96 workout modes, which include 11 professional modes like cycling and skipping, and 85 customized modes such as dancing and ball games. The device packs a 6-axis IMU sensor and an optical heart rate sensor.

Information

Huawei Band 6: Pricing and availability

In India, the Huawei Band 6 is priced at Rs. 4,490 and will be up for grabs exclusively via Amazon from July 12 onwards. On purchase of the fitness tracker, the company will also offer a free Huawei Mini Bluetooth Speaker worth Rs. 1,990.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
ASUS 8Z series teased in India; launch imminent

Latest News

Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao to star in remake of 'HIT'

Entertainment

Harley-Davidson's 1,250cc Sportster S to be launched on July 13

Auto

'NDA' review: Billie Eilish tackles ill-effects of fame, racing cars

Entertainment

West Indies vs Australia, T20Is: Decoding the key statistics

Sports

Bangladesh: 52 killed, 50 others injured in factory fire

World

Latest Technology News

ASUS 8Z series teased in India; launch imminent

Technology

Google Pixel 6 could get five years of software support

Technology

Mi MIX 4 tipped to sport an 'invisible' under-display camera

Technology

New drug target to treat coronavirus, fight future pandemic found

Technology

Twitter is welcoming feedback on four new privacy-centric concept features

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Huawei Nova 8i, with 66W fast-charging support, launched

Technology

Nokia G20 launched in India at Rs. 13,000

Technology

Ahead of launch, Huawei Nova 8i officially revealed

Technology

HONOR Band 6 launched in India at Rs. 4,000

Technology
Trending Topics