Home / News / Science News / Huawei releases EMUI 11 stable update for Mate 20 series
Science

Huawei releases EMUI 11 stable update for Mate 20 series

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Feb 25, 2021, 08:22 pm
Huawei releases EMUI 11 stable update for Mate 20 series

Huawei has started releasing its EMUI 11 stable update for the global variants of the Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 X models. The firmware is being rolled out in batches.

It improves the always-on display feature, optimizes multi-window mode, adds new animations and UI effects, and updates the Gallery as well as NotePad apps.

Here's our roundup.

In this article
Everything to know about the update Huawei Mate 20 Pro and 20 X feature OLED displays The handsets offer a 24MP selfie camera They are powered by a Kirin 980 processor

Information

Everything to know about the update

The EMUI 11 update for the Huawei Mate 20 series carries build number EMUI 11.0.0.138 and has a download size of 1.86GB for all the three handsets. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display

Huawei Mate 20 Pro and 20 X feature OLED displays

The Huawei Mate 20 and 20 X come with a waterdrop notch display and a flat screen. The Mate 20 Pro features a wide display notch with curved edges.

The vanilla model bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2244 pixels) LCD screen.

The Mate 20 Pro and 20 X models have a 6.39-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) and a 7.2-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2244 pixels) OLED screen, respectively.

Cameras

The handsets offer a 24MP selfie camera

Huawei Mate 20 Pro and 20 X offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 40MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 20MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor.

The standard Mate 20 has a 12MP (f/1.8) main camera, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor.

Up front, the trio offers a 24MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals

They are powered by a Kirin 980 processor

Huawei Mate 20, 20 Pro and 20 X are fueled by an octa-core Kirin 980 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The handsets pack a 4,000mAh, a 4,200mAh, and a 5,000mAh battery, respectively.

The Mate 20 and 20 X models offer 22.5W fast-charging support while the Pro model boasts of 40W fast-charging support.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Redmi announces K40, K40 Pro, and K40 Pro+ handsets
Latest News
Are you eligible for COVID-19 vaccination? Should you get it?
India
'Only man and woman make family': Centre opposes same-sex marriages
India
'Emily In Paris' makers bribed their way to Golden Globe?
Entertainment
Gordon Murray T50s Niki Lauda is a 700hp track beast
Auto
President's rule imposed in Puducherry after Congress government falls
Politics
Latest Science News
NewsBytes Briefing: Apple M1 Macs are dying slowly, and more
Science
Mi 11 Lite appears in live images, features detailed
Science
Netizens decode message hidden in NASA's Perseverance rover's parachute
Science
Apple rumored to replace iPad mini with foldable iPhone
Science
Apple M1 Mac users report abnormally high SSD usage
Science
Trending Topics