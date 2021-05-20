Home / News / Science News / Huawei MateBook 16, with a 2.5K screen, launched in China
Science

Huawei MateBook 16, with a 2.5K screen, launched in China

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 20, 2021, 12:18 pm
Huawei MateBook 16, with a 2.5K screen, launched in China
Huawei reveals the MateBook 16 laptop with a 3:2 screen

Tech giant Huawei has launched the MateBook 16 laptop in the Chinese market. It carries a starting price-tag of CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs. 71,600). As for the key highlights, the notebook comes with a premium body, a 3:2 display, up to AMD Ryzen 7-series processors, a powerful 84Wh battery, and support for multi-screen collaboration. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

It has a screen-to-body ratio of 90%

The Huawei MateBook 16 features a thin body with ultra-slim bezels allowing for a screen-to-body ratio of 90%. It has a fingerprint scanner, a large touchpad, a full-sized keyboard, and a webcam. It bears a 16.0-inch QHD+ (2520x1680 pixels) IPS screen with an aspect ratio of 3:2 and a 189ppi pixel density. The laptop tips the scales at 1.99kg.

Information

The device supports 135W fast-charging

Huawei MateBook 16 draws power from an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 5 5600H processor, coupled with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and AMD Radeon graphics. It boots Windows 10 and packs an 84Wh battery with 135W fast-charging support.

Connectivity

It supports Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6

The MateBook 16 is equipped with several I/O ports, including two Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Generation-1 ports, an HDMI slot, and a headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. The notebook houses stereo speakers, a pair of microphones, and an HD web camera. You can also connect your Huawei smartphone with the laptop using Huawei Share.

Information

Huawei MateBook 16: Pricing

In China, the Huawei MateBook 16 is priced at CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs. 71,600) for the Ryzen 5 5600H model and CNY 6,799 (approximately Rs. 77,000) for the Ryzen 7 5800H-powered variant.

