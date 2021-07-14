Huawei launches MateBook D 15 with 11th-generation Intel Core processor

Huawei MateBook D 15 launched in the UK

Huawei had refreshed the MateBook D 15 laptop with AMD Ryzen 5000 series chipsets in China in May. Now, the company has launched an Intel-powered version of the laptop in the UK. Starting at £750 (roughly Rs. 77,500), the MateBook D 15 comes with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 chipset, a Full-HD display, up to 16GB of RAM, and fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The laptop has an HD camera

The Huawei MateBook D 15 features a thin and lightweight design, an aluminium alloy body, a recessed camera with 720p resolution, and a fingerprint sensor embedded within the power button. The laptop bears a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS screen with an aspect ratio of 16:9, 250-nits of brightness, and 87% screen-to-body ratio. It is offered in a single Space Gray color variant.

Information

It offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1

The Huawei MateBook D 15 packs an HDMI port, a USB Type-C port, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB 3.2 port, a headphone jack, two 2W speakers, and dual microphones. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Internals

It boots Windows 10 Home OS

The Huawei MateBook D 15 draws power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. It runs on Windows 10 Home OS and packs a 42Wh battery with fast-charging support. The laptop is also equipped with Huawei's 'Shark fin fan' for thermal management.

Information

Huawei MateBook D 15: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the Huawei MateBook D 15 is priced at £750 (around Rs. 77,500) for the 8GB/512GB model. It is available for purchase via Huawei's official UK website as well as other partner retailers.