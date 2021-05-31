Home / News / Science News / Ahead of launch, Huawei MatePad Pro 2's render leaked
Science

Ahead of launch, Huawei MatePad Pro 2's render leaked

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 31, 2021, 07:32 pm
Ahead of launch, Huawei MatePad Pro 2's render leaked
Huawei MatePad Pro 2 will be launched on June 2

As a successor to the MatePad Pro, Huawei is all prepared to launch the MatePad Pro 2 model on June 2. An image of the upcoming tablet is doing the rounds online, revealing that it will come with slim bezels and M-Pencil support. Separately, tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that the device will be available in two variants with Kirin 9000 series processors.

In this article
Design and display

A high screen refresh rate is expected

The Huawei MatePad Pro 2 will feature a thin body with rounded corners and ultra-slim bezels. It will reportedly be offered in two screen sizes: 12.2-inch and 12.6-inch. Details about specifications are scarce as of now but the device should offer a Full-HD+ resolution and an OLED or LCD panel with a high refresh rate. It will also support the second-generation M-Pencil stylus.

Information

It might offer a dual rear camera unit

The camera details of the Huawei MatePad Pro 2 are very much a mystery. However, a dual-lens setup is expected on the rear side and a single snapper on the front.

Internals

Under the hood, it will boot HarmonyOS

The Huawei MatePad Pro 2 will be available with two processor options: a Kirin 9000 for the Wi-Fi-only model and Kirin 9000E for the 5G variant. Under the hood, it will run on the company's own HarmonyOS and support 40W fast-charging. For connectivity, the tablet should offer support for Wi-Fi, 5G (optional), Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Huawei MatePad Pro 2: Pricing

The official pricing details of the Huawei MatePad Pro 2 will be announced during its launch on June 2. However, it is rumored to cost around CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,000).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Bugatti teams up with VIITA to announce three luxury smartwatches

Latest News

Aditya Chopra has penned 'Tiger 3' with Shridhar Raghavan: Report

Entertainment

Daniil Medvedev beats Alexander Bublik, claims maiden French Open match-win

Sports

World No-Tobacco Day: Revisiting Anurag Kashyap's neo-noir thriller 'No Smoking'

Entertainment

Junior doctors strike in MP, demand reservation of COVID-19 beds

India

Amid COVID-19 outbreak, India's GDP contracts 7.3% in FY2020-21

Business

Latest Science News

Realme X7 Max 5G, Smart TV 4K launched in India

Science

NewsBytes Explainer: Why iPhone 13 LTPO display tech is game-changing

Science

Apple defers Podcasts Subscriptions platform launch until June, promises improvements

Science

Sony investor presentation suggests 'Uncharted 4' may debut on PC

Science

Microsoft's GPT-3 technology could soon write code using ordinary language

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Google Pixel 6 to sport a flat screen, dual cameras

Science

This is how Samsung Galaxy A22 will look like

Science

Huawei P50's leaked renders reveal rear camera design

Science

This is how Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will look like

Science
Trending Topics