Huawei launches MatePad T 10 Kids Edition with anti-shock case

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 19, 2021, 07:18 pm
Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched a new Android tablet designed specifically for kids. Called the MatePad T 10 Kids Edition, it costs IDR 2,900,000 (around Rs. 14,800) in Indonesia. The tablet comes with an HD+ display, a 2MP front camera, an anti-shock case, a 5,100mAh battery, and a "Kids Corner" with all kid-friendly apps and games. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The tablet offers stylus support

Huawei MatePad T 10 Kids Edition features a conventional rectangular screen with thick bezels and a built-in stylus. On the rear, it has a single camera. The tablet bears a 9.7-inch HD+ (800x1280 pixels) IPS LCD screen. Dimensions-wise, it measures 176x247x14mm and weighs nearly 800g. There is a removable anti-shock case made out of food-grade silicone and a kickstand as well.

It packs a 5MP rear camera

Huawei MatePad T 10 Kids Edition sports a single 5MP (f/2.2) camera on the back. For video calling, it has a 2MP (f/2.4) front-facing snapper. The rear camera offers support for up to 1080p video recording.

It draws power from a Kirin 710A chipset

Huawei MatePad T 10 Kids Edition is powered by a Kirin 710A processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and up to 32GB of expandable storage. It boots Android 10-based EMUI 10.1, packs a 5,100mAh battery, and offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, as well as GPS. For safety, the tablet has an option wherein parents can disable the device while it is charging.

Huawei MatePad T 10 Kids Edition: Pricing and availability

The Huawei MatePad T 10 Kids Edition is priced at IDR 2,900,000 (roughly Rs. 14,800). It is offered in a Deepsea Blue color option and is already available for pre-order in Indonesia. Details regarding its availability in India and other markets are unavailable.

