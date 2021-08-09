Home / News / Technology News / Huawei Nova 8, with Kirin 820E chipset, announced in Russia
Huawei Nova 8, with Kirin 820E chipset, announced in Russia

Harshita Malik
Huawei Nova 8, with Kirin 820E chipset, announced in Russia
Huawei Nova 8 goes official in Russia

Chinese tech giant Huawei has introduced its Nova 8 smartphone in the Russian market. To recall, it went official in China in December last year. In Russia, the handset carries a price tag of RUB 39,999 (roughly Rs. 40,400) and comes with a Kirin 820E processor instead of Kirin 985, which powers the China-specific model. However, the remaining specifications remain unchanged. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

It bears a 90Hz OLED display

The Huawei Nova 8 features a 7.6mm thick body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The device sports a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. In Russia, it is offered in a single Powder Pink shade.

Information

There is a 64MP main camera

The Huawei Nova 8 is equipped with a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. Up front, it gets a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone supports 66W fast-charging

In Russia, the Huawei Nova 8 draws power from a Kirin 820E chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and houses a 3,800mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

Huawei Nova 8: Pricing and availability

In Russia, the Huawei Nova 8 has been priced at RUB 39,999 (roughly Rs. 40,400) for the solo 8GB/128GB model. It is unlikely to arrive in India.

Trending Topics