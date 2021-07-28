Home / News / Technology News / Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition, with 40W fast-charging, launched
Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition, with 40W fast-charging, launched

Surbhi Shah
Jul 28, 2021
Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition, with 40W fast-charging, launched
Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition launched in China

Huawei has launched a new version of the Nova 8 SE smartphone, dubbed as the Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition, in China. The handset carries a price-tag of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 21,700). As for the key highlights, the device comes with a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, an in-house Kirin 710A chipset, and 40W fast-charging support. Here are more details.

In this article
Design and display

The phone has a 6.6-inch LCD panel

The Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition features a center-aligned punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with 16.7 million color support and a 94% screen-to-body ratio. It is offered in Magic Night Black and Frost Silver color options.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10

The Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition is powered by a Kirin 710A processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based EMUI 10.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition: Pricing and availability

The Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition is priced at CNY 1,899 (around Rs. 21,700) for its solo 8GB/128GB model. It is currently up for pre-orders in China via Vmall, Huawei's official website, and other partner retailers.

