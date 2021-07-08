Home / News / Technology News / Huawei Nova 8i, with 66W fast-charging support, launched
Huawei Nova 8i, with 66W fast-charging support, launched

Huawei has launched its latest budget-range smartphone, the Nova 8i, in Malaysia. The handset carries a price-tag of MYR 1,299 (around Rs. 23,300) and is up for pre-orders via the company's official website. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a Full-HD+ display, quad rear cameras, a Snapdragon 662 chipset, and 66W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The handset has a screen-to-body ratio of nearly 95%

The Huawei Nova 8i features a capsule-shaped notch with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a circular module with four cameras. The smartphone bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) TFT LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 94.7% screen-to-body ratio. It is offered in Moonlight Silver, Interstellar Blue, and Starry Black color options.

It is equipped with a 64MP main camera

The Huawei Nova 8i sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it has a 16MP (2.0) selfie camera.

It boots EMUI 11 based on Android 10

The Huawei Nova 8i is powered by a Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 10-based EMUI 11 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Huawei Nova 8i: Pricing and availability

The Huawei Nova 8i is priced at MYR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 23,300) for its solo 8GB/128GB model. It is available for pre-orders in Malaysia via Huawei's official website till July 21. Pre-orders also include free gifts worth MYR 260 (around Rs. 4,700).

