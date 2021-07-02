Home / News / Technology News / Ahead of launch, Huawei Nova 8i officially revealed
Technology

Ahead of launch, Huawei Nova 8i officially revealed

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 02, 2021, 02:55 pm
Ahead of launch, Huawei Nova 8i officially revealed
Huawei Nova 8i officially unveiled ahead of launch in Malaysia

Huawei is all set to introduce a new Nova 8i model in Malaysia on July 7. Prior to its launch, the company has revealed the full specifications and features of the handset on its online store. The pricing details will be announced at the time of launch. The device has a Full-HD+ display, quad rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 662 chipset. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone sports a 6.67-inch LCD panel

The Nova 8i features a pill-shaped notch with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera unit encased in a circular module. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 94.7% screen-to-body ratio and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in Starry Black, Moonlight Silver, and Interstellar Blue colors.

Information

It has a 64MP main camera

The Huawei Nova 8i is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It offers 66W fast-charging support

The Huawei Nova 8i draws power from a Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based EMUI 11 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Huawei Nova 8i: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the Huawei Nova 8i will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place on July 7 in Malaysia. However, considering the specifications, it may cost around Rs. 18,000.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's fresh leak reveals four color options

Latest News

Coronavirus: India third country where death toll crossed 4 lakh

India

Decoding the key numbers of Joe Root in ODI cricket

Sports

Taylor Swift's 'Renegade' review: How anxiety can impede a relationship

Entertainment

BMW R 1250 GS, Adventure to debut on July 8

Auto

'Bruno was very friendly': Owner of dog killed in Kerala

India

Latest Technology News

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available to all Android users

Technology

Mi 11 Ultra's sale in India: Here's how to buy

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 to sport 12MP triple rear camera

Technology

Instagram will soon recommend posts, make videos play in fullscreen

Technology

IISc-Bengaluru preparing booster shot that works for any COVID-19 vaccine

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Realme C21Y, with triple rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery, launched

Technology

Huawei launches MatePad T 10 Kids Edition with anti-shock case

Technology

Realme Narzo 30, with MediaTek Helio G95 processor, goes official

Technology

Realme V25 spotted on TENAA certification site, specifications leaked

Technology
Trending Topics