Huawei to launch the vanilla P50 smartphone on July 29

Huawei is likely to launch the vanilla P50 smartphone in China on July 29. It is claimed to feature the world's first 4G version of the Snapdragon 888 processor. Presently, there's no information regarding the launch of the Huawei P50 Pro. However, it is said to launch with Kirin 9000 chipset initially and later switch to Snapdragon 888 in December. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will bear a Full-HD+ OLED display

The Huawei P50 will sport a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, there will be a double-ring camera module. The upper one will house three lenses while the lower one will have a single sensor. The device may have a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with a 90Hz or higher refresh rate.

Information

It may sport a periscope lens

The Huawei P50 might be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 1-inch Sony IMX800 primary sensor, a periscope lens, and two other snappers, the details of which are unclear at the moment. For selfies, there will be a single front-facing camera.

Internals

The device will boot HarmonyOS 2

The Huawei P50 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It should run on HarmonyOS 2 and pack a 4,100mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

Huawei P50: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Huawei P50 smartphone will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place in China on July 29. However, considering the leaked specifications, it may fall in the range of Rs. 60,000-70,000.