Ahead of launch, Huawei P50 series' key specifications leaked

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 02:48 pm

Huawei P50, P50 Pro, and P50 Pro+ specifications leaked

Huawei is gearing up to launch its flagship P50 series of smartphones in China on July 29. In the latest development, some of the key specifications of the handsets have been revealed by a fresh leak. The devices will come with a "pioneering mobile image technology," an OLED display, and up to 100W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Huawei P50

The vanilla P50 will offer 10-bit color support

The Huawei P50 will offer 3x optical zoom support

The Huawei P50 will feature a punch-hole design with an 8.3mm thick body. It will bear a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 10-bit color support. The 5G model will be powered by a Kirin 9000E chipset, whereas the 4G variant will be equipped with a Snapdragon 888 4G processor. It will pack a 4,200mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support.

Huawei P50 Pro

The P50 Pro will have a 120Hz screen refresh rate

Huawei P50 Pro will support 5x periscope zoom

The Huawei P50 Pro will sport a punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an 8.6mm thick body. It will have a 120Hz, 6.7-inch OLED screen with 10-bit color support. The device will pack a 4,300mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. The 5G and 4G models will draw power from a Kirin 9000 and Snapdragon 888 4G chipset, respectively.

Huawei P50 Pro+

The P50 Pro+ will come with 'Liquid Lens' technology

Huawei P50 Pro+ will also offer 10-bit color support

The P50 Pro+ will flaunt a pill-shaped notch with curved edges. It will bear a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will offer 10x continuous zoom with 'Liquid Lens' technology for seamless zoom adjustment. It will be offered in a single 5G variant with a Kirin 9000 processor and a 4,300mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support.

Huawei P50 series: Pricing and availability

Huawei will announce the official pricing and availability details of the P50 series at the time of the launch, which will take place on July 29 in China. However, considering the leaked specifications, the line-up is likely to start at around Rs. 60,000.