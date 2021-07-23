Home / News / Technology News / Ahead of launch, Huawei P50 series' key specifications leaked
Technology

Ahead of launch, Huawei P50 series' key specifications leaked

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 02:48 pm
Ahead of launch, Huawei P50 series' key specifications leaked
Huawei P50, P50 Pro, and P50 Pro+ specifications leaked

Huawei is gearing up to launch its flagship P50 series of smartphones in China on July 29. In the latest development, some of the key specifications of the handsets have been revealed by a fresh leak. The devices will come with a "pioneering mobile image technology," an OLED display, and up to 100W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Huawei P50

The vanilla P50 will offer 10-bit color support

The Huawei P50 will offer 3x optical zoom support

The Huawei P50 will feature a punch-hole design with an 8.3mm thick body. It will bear a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 10-bit color support. The 5G model will be powered by a Kirin 9000E chipset, whereas the 4G variant will be equipped with a Snapdragon 888 4G processor. It will pack a 4,200mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support.

Huawei P50 Pro

The P50 Pro will have a 120Hz screen refresh rate

Huawei P50 Pro will support 5x periscope zoom

The Huawei P50 Pro will sport a punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an 8.6mm thick body. It will have a 120Hz, 6.7-inch OLED screen with 10-bit color support. The device will pack a 4,300mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. The 5G and 4G models will draw power from a Kirin 9000 and Snapdragon 888 4G chipset, respectively.

Huawei P50 Pro+

The P50 Pro+ will come with 'Liquid Lens' technology

Huawei P50 Pro+ will also offer 10-bit color support

The P50 Pro+ will flaunt a pill-shaped notch with curved edges. It will bear a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will offer 10x continuous zoom with 'Liquid Lens' technology for seamless zoom adjustment. It will be offered in a single 5G variant with a Kirin 9000 processor and a 4,300mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support.

Information

Huawei P50 series: Pricing and availability

Huawei will announce the official pricing and availability details of the P50 series at the time of the launch, which will take place on July 29 in China. However, considering the leaked specifications, the line-up is likely to start at around Rs. 60,000.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
POCO F3 GT launched in India starting at Rs. 27,000

Latest News

Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphone in India launched at Rs. 20,000

Technology

Kartik Aaryan bags Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India,' first poster unveiled

Entertainment

Sri Lanka vs India, 3rd ODI: Dhawan elects to bat

Sports

Raj Kundra, Ryan Tharp sent to custody till July 27

Entertainment

Typhoon to bring heavy rains to Taiwan, China over weekend

World

Latest Technology News

POCO F3 GT launched in India starting at Rs. 27,000

Technology

Realme Book's leaked renders reveal new color variants

Technology

Clubhouse ditches invite-only exclusivity to boost new user sign-ups

Technology

OnePlus Nord 2 5G launched in India at Rs. 28,000

Technology

Lava Z2s, with a 5,000mAh battery, launched at Rs. 7,100

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Huawei to launch the vanilla P50 smartphone on July 29

Technology

Google Pixel 6 XL to offer 5x periscope telephoto lens

Technology

Huawei P50 Pro will sport a 2.5K display, punch-hole design

Technology

Huawei P50 series could debut on July 29

Technology

Huawei News

Huawei launches MateBook D 15 with 11th-generation Intel Core processor

Technology

Huawei engineer develops open-source autonomous self-balancing bicycle after an accident

Technology

Huawei launches MatePad T 10 Kids Edition with anti-shock case

Technology

Huawei announces HarmonyOS 2, MatePad Pro and Watch 3 series

Technology

Ahead of launch, Huawei MatePad Pro 2's render leaked

Technology
Trending Topics