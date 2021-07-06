Home / News / Technology News / Huawei P50 Pro will sport a 2.5K display, punch-hole design
Huawei P50 Pro will sport a 2.5K display, punch-hole design

Surbhi Shah
Huawei P50 Pro will sport a 2.5K display, punch-hole design
Prior to launch, Huawei P50 Pro's design, features leaked

Huawei is expected to launch its latest P50 series of flagship smartphones on July 29. The line-up is said to include the vanilla P50, P50 Pro, and P50 Pro+ models. In the latest development, a Chinese tipster (via Weibo) has revealed that the P50 Pro will have a center-aligned punch-hole design, a 2.5K display, Wi-Fi 6 support, and 5G connectivity. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will offer an OLED display with curved edges

The Huawei P50 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, "waterfall" curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a double ring camera unit packing a total of four sensors. The handset is said to bear a 6.6-inch OLED screen with a 2.5K (1224x2696 pixels) resolution and possibly, a 120Hz refresh rate.

It may sport a 64MP main camera

The Huawei P50 Pro is rumored to be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 48MP secondary lens, a 16MP tertiary shooter, and another 5MP snapper. Up front, there will be a single selfie camera.

It will be backed by a Kirin 9000 chipset

Depending on the market, the Huawei P50 Pro will be powered by a Kirin 9000/Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It should run on HarmonyOS 2.0 and may pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Huawei P50 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Huawei P50 Pro smartphone will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place on July 29. It is likely to cost around Rs. 1 lakh.

