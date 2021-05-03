Home / News / Science News / Huawei P50's hands-on images leaked, design details revealed
Huawei P50's hands-on images leaked, design details revealed

Huawei is expected to launch its P50 series of smartphones sometime in June this year.

In the latest development, tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked the pictures of the vanilla P50 model, revealing its front and rear design.

According to the images, the handset will sport a punch-hole design and a massive quad rear camera module.

Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will flaunt a Full-HD+ OLED display

The Huawei P50 will feature a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have two circular units housed within an oval module, offering a total of four cameras.

The handset is likely to bear a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with a 90Hz or higher refresh rate.

It will be equipped with a Sony IMX800 main sensor

The Huawei P50 will come with a quad rear camera setup comprising a Sony IMX800 main sensor, an ultra-wide lens, a telephoto shooter, and a 3D ToF sensor. Up front, it will have a single selfie shooter.

It will be fueled by a Kirin 9000 processor

The Huawei P50 will be powered by a Kirin 9000 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Under the hood, it will run on HarmonyOS and pack a 4,100mAh battery with support for fast-charging.

The device should also offer support for connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Huawei P50: Pricing and availability

At present, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability details of the Huawei P50. However, considering the expected specifications, it may be priced at around Rs. 60,000.

