Huawei P50's leaked renders reveal rear camera design

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 13, 2021, 04:40 pm

Huawei is working to launch its P50 series of smartphones by June this year. The line-up is expected to include three models. In the latest development, seemingly official renders of the vanilla P50 have leaked online, revealing a large, egg-shaped rear camera array. Earlier this month, a set of mock-up images had suggested a similar design for the Huawei P50. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will flaunt a 90Hz OLED display

The Huawei P50 is expected to feature a punch-hole cut, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, the quad camera module will have two rings. The upper one will include three lenses while the lower section will have a single sensor. The handset may bear a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz or higher.

A Sony IMX800 camera is expected

The Huawei P50 is speculated to sport a quad rear camera module, including Sony's 1-inch IMX800 primary sensor, a periscope lens, and two more sensors. On the front, there will be a single selfie shooter. However, their specifications are unclear as of now.

Internals

The phone will be backed by a Kirin 9000 chipset

The Huawei P50 will draw power from a Kirin 9000 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on HarmonyOS and pack a 4,100mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G network, and a Type-C port.

Huawei P50: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Huawei P50 will be announced at the time of launch, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks. However, considering the leaked specifications and features, the handset may cost around Rs. 60,000.