Huawei P50 series could debut on July 29

Huawei P50 series may have a large ultra-wide lens

Chinese tech giant Huawei is likely to launch its all-new P50 series of flagship smartphones on July 29, as per a fresh tip-off on Weibo. The line-up will include the vanilla P50, P50 Pro, and P50 Pro+ models. The handsets are rumored to come with a large 1/1.18-inch ultra-wide lens, curved display, and a Kirin 9000 chipset. Here's our roundup.

The phones will bear a Full-HD+ OLED panel

The Huawei P50 series will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a double ring camera module with up to five lenses. The standard P50 is said to have a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) slightly curved OLED screen, while the Pro variants will flaunt a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) "waterfall" curved OLED display.

They will boast of a 1-inch Sony IMX800 main camera

The Huawei P50, P50 Pro, and P50 Pro+ will offer up to five rear cameras, including a 1-inch Sony IMX800 main sensor and a 1/1.18-inch ultra-wide lens. Details regarding the other lenses are unclear as of now. For selfies, there will be a single snapper.

They will run on HarmonyOS 2.0

The Huawei P50 series is said to be powered by a Kirin 9000 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They should boot HarmonyOS 2.0. The vanilla P50 may pack a 4,100mAh battery, while the P50 Pro and P50 Pro+ will house a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. The Pro models are expected to offer 5G connectivity.

Huawei P50 series: Pricing and availability

Huawei will announce the official pricing and availability details of the P50 series of smartphones at the time of the launch, which will happen on July 29. However, considering the expected specifications, the line-up is likely to start at around Rs. 50,000.