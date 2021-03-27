Mate X2 will be the first phone to receive HarmonyOS

"HarmonyOS is completely different from Android and iOS. It is a microkernel-based, distributed OS that delivers a smooth experience across all scenarios. It has a trustworthy and secure architecture, and it supports seamless collaboration across devices," said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer business group.
In China, the Huawei Mate X2 is priced at CNY 17,999 (roughly Rs. 1,99,340) for the 8GB/256GB model and CNY 18,999 (roughly Rs. 2,10,400) for the 8GB/512GB variant. It is offered in Black, White, Crystal Blue, and Crystal Pink color options.