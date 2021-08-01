Home / News / Technology News / Huawei launches its largest V-series 98-inch Smart Screen TV
Huawei launches its largest V-series 98-inch Smart Screen TV

As an addition to its V-series of TVs, Huawei has launched its latest 98-inch Smart Screen TV in China. Priced at CNY 29,999 (roughly Rs. 3.45 lakh), this is the company's largest smart TV to date. As for the key highlights, the V 98 comes with a 120Hz 4K LCD display, a 24MP AI webcam, stereo speakers, and HarmonyOS 2 support. Here's our roundup.

The Huawei Smart Screen V 98 features a thin frame and a pop-up 24MP ultra-wide camera that supports Full-HD video calling at 30fps. The television bears a 98-inch Ultra-HD 4K (3840x2160 pixels) AG anti-glare LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 16:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut, and 450-nits of brightness. It also provides a direct-type matrix partition backlight system.

The Huawei Smart Screen V 98 is powered by an octa-core Honghu 818 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It boots HarmonyOS 2 which enables communication with other smart home products, offers features like three-person fitness, and AI functions, including games and audio/video streaming, among others. The television supports dual-band Wi-Fi for connectivity.

The Huawei Smart Screen V 98 is equipped with two full-frequency and two high-frequency stereo speakers with Huawei Sound sound engine. It supports DTS and Dolby dual decoding and provides functions like virtual sound field expansion, vocal enhancement, dynamic loudness expansion, and sound calibration. It also comes with features like multi-party video calls, cast screen, split screen, one-touch projection, and voice control.

The Huawei Smart Screen V 98 is priced at CNY 29,999 (around Rs. 3.45 lakh). The television is already available for pre-orders in China and will go on sale from August 12 onwards.

