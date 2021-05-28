Home / News / Science News / Huawei refreshes MateBook D 14, 15 with latest AMD processors
Science

Huawei refreshes MateBook D 14, 15 with latest AMD processors

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 28, 2021, 12:35 am
Huawei refreshes MateBook D 14, 15 with latest AMD processors
Huawei launches updated MateBook D 14 and D 15 laptops

Chinese tech brand Huawei has updated its MateBook D 14 and D 15 laptops with the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series chipsets. Both the devices are now available with AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 7 5700U processors. However, their other specifications and features remain unchanged. In China, the new range carries a starting price-tag of CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 52,000).

In this article
Design and display

The laptops come with a pop-up web camera

The Huawei MateBook D 14 and D 15 feature a sleek metallic body with slim bezels, a chiclet keyboard, a pop-up web camera hidden in a dedicated button, and a fingerprint sensor. They bear a 14.0-inch and 15.6-inch screen respectively, with a Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The machines are offered in Mystic Silver and Space Gray color options.

Internals

They run on Windows 10 Home

The Huawei MateBook D 14 and D 15 draw power from an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 7 5700U processor, combined with Radeon Vega graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. Under the hood, the duo boots Windows 10 Home Edition and packs a 56Wh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Connectivity

They support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1

The Huawei MateBook D 14 and D 15 are equipped with several I/O ports, including a USB 3.2 Generation 1 port, a USB-A 2.0 port, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, they support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. The machines also house a 720p HD camera, dual 2W speakers, and two microphones.

Pocket-pinch

Huawei MateBook D 14 and D 15: Pricing and availability

The updated Huawei MateBook D 14 is priced at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for Ryzen 5-powered model and CNY 5,099 (roughly Rs. 58,000) for the Ryzen 7-powered variant. Meanwhile, the MateBook D 15 costs CNY 4,699 (around Rs. 53,500) and CNY 5,199 (approximately Rs. 59,000) for the Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 versions, respectively. They will go on sale starting June 1.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
OnePlus 8 series, 8T receive May 2021 security update

Latest News

NewsBytes Briefing: Wuhan lab-leak hypothesis no longer thought-crime, and more

Science

Itel A23 Pro goes official in India at Rs. 5,000

Science

OnePlus 8 series, 8T receive May 2021 security update

Science

#ITRules: Twitter needs to follow law of land, says Centre

Business

Rolls-Royce unveils a bespoke and decadent Boat Tail convertible

Auto

Latest Science News

Musk's Boring Company tests underground Tesla tunnel system in Vegas

Science

Realme to launch its budget-friendly C25s model in India soon

Science

COVID-19 may cause long-term lung damage: Study

Science

Instagram launches new 'Shop' tab section exclusively for product drops

Science

Ahead of launch, Realme X7 Max 5G's Flipkart availability confirmed

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Huawei MateBook 16, with a 2.5K screen, launched in China

Science

Huawei Qingyun L410's online listing reveals its prices and specifications

Science

Ahead of launch, Microsoft Surface Laptop 4's prices leaked

Science

Acer Nitro 5, with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, launched

Science
Trending Topics