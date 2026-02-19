'If 1 country or company controls AI, it could be disastrous'

Altman suggested setting up a global agency—kind of like the IAEA for nuclear energy—to keep an eye on AI and react quickly as things change. He believes that making AI accessible to everyone is key for humanity's progress. Altman also flagged that more-capable AI systems could arrive in the future.

India is stepping up as a major player in the AI game

India is stepping up as a major player in the AI game, ranking third worldwide. PM Modi called for democratizing AI so it helps everyone, not just a few.

At the summit, Reliance's Mukesh Ambani said new tech will actually create high-skilled jobs instead of taking them away.

Meanwhile, OpenAI teamed up with Tata Consultancy Services on massive data centers, and Google said it planned to lay subsea cables as part of a wider $15 billion AI infrastructure investment, highlighting India's growing influence in global tech.