IIIT-Bangalore opens B.Tech and 5-year integrated M.Tech applications 2026-27 session

IIIT-B admissions outside JoSAA, check portal

Admissions aren't through JoSAA this year, so check IIIT-B's official portal for all eligibility details.

The curriculum blends classroom learning with real research and industry engagement.

If you're into specializing, you can go for an Honours option or add a minor in another area.

The Integrated M.Tech lets you do dual specializations, with your final year focused on advanced projects or research.