IIIT-Bangalore opens B.Tech and 5-year integrated M.Tech applications 2026-27 session
Technology
IIIT-Bangalore is now accepting applications for its B.Tech and five-year Integrated M.Tech programs for the 2026-27 session.
You only need to fill out one form, and you can pick from Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), or Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (AI&DS).
IIIT-B admissions outside JoSAA, check portal
Admissions aren't through JoSAA this year, so check IIIT-B's official portal for all eligibility details.
The curriculum blends classroom learning with real research and industry engagement.
If you're into specializing, you can go for an Honours option or add a minor in another area.
The Integrated M.Tech lets you do dual specializations, with your final year focused on advanced projects or research.