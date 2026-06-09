IIT Hyderabad and Japan's JICA launch AI innovation hub
Technology
IIT Hyderabad and Japan's JICA have launched a new AI Innovation Hub, teaming up with Japanese industry partners to push forward applied AI research.
The idea is to strengthen India-Japan tech ties and help India stand out in the global AI scene.
Hub targets manufacturing and digital transformation
The hub will bring together researchers and industry experts to solve real-world problems in areas like manufacturing and digital transformation.
Students get a big boost too: they'll work on live projects, join internships, and collaborate with Japanese industry partners, making them better prepared for tech-driven careers.