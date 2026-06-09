IIT Madras to showcase tech at Bharat Innovates in Nice
Technology
IIT Madras is heading to Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice, France, this June, where they will show off some of their coolest tech and startups to a global crowd of investors and industry leaders.
From futuristic transport ideas to smart AI projects, the institute is putting Indian innovation on the world stage.
IIT Madras brings Hyperloop and 5G/6G
They are bringing five big research projects: Hyperloop tech for fast travel, laser marking for lab-grown diamonds (think invisible QR codes on gems), next-gen 5G/6G communication tools, port automation, and a homegrown low-compute indigenous AI ecosystem.
Participants such as TuTr Hyperloop and the Indian Centre for Lab Grown Diamonds will also be there, showing how IIT Madras is turning research into real-world impact.