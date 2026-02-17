India gives Meta 2 hours to remove illegal content
Meta (the folks behind Instagram and Facebook) is a bit stressed about India's latest rule: starting February 20, 2026, they'll have just three hours to take down any other unlawful content after a user report or a government or court order, while non-consensual sexual imagery (including deepfakes) must be removed within two hours.
Rob Sherman, Meta's policy VP, called this "challenging," since it means the team has to move super fast to check and act on each request.
The tighter deadline is part of India's push to fight AI misuse and deepfakes online.
New privacy standards
There's also a new two-hour limit for removing non-consensual sexual images—so even less time to react.
On top of that, India now expects companies like Meta to meet tough privacy standards much faster than in most other countries.
And with the DPDP Rules, 2025 giving the government the authority to direct that specific categories of personal data be processed and stored only within India, Meta says it's figuring out how to keep up while still running global services like WhatsApp and Instagram.