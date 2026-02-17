India gives Meta 2 hours to remove illegal content

New privacy standards

There's also a new two-hour limit for removing non-consensual sexual images—so even less time to react.

On top of that, India now expects companies like Meta to meet tough privacy standards much faster than in most other countries.

And with the DPDP Rules, 2025 giving the government the authority to direct that specific categories of personal data be processed and stored only within India, Meta says it's figuring out how to keep up while still running global services like WhatsApp and Instagram.